Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt

The former recently confirmed the news of their 'Baat Pakki'

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most popular TikToker, has shared a picture with her fellow TikTok star Umer Butt.

In the picture, Umer is holding a huge teddy bear and looking adorably at Jannat.  

Both have been the talk of the town since Jannat confirmed the news of their “Baat Pakki”.

Rumours of their engagement were circulating in May but Jannat denied the reports, saying she’ll tell everyone when it happens.

With over 16 million followers and 488 million likes, Jannat Mirza has been the biggest TikTok star in Pakistan.

Jannat Mirza TikTok Umer Butt
 
