HOME > Entertainment

Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married

The TikToker posted on Instagram

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Jannat mirza posted an adorable picture with her follow TikToker, Umer Butt on Tuesday. The picture has been going viral on social media.

One of her fans asked when is she getting married and here is what she has to say.

Photo: Instagram/JannatMirza

Seems like she does not plan to tie the knot until she completes her education. She’ll be getting her degree in two years.

Jannat and Umer often create videos together and share each other’s work. The two are among Pakistan’s most celebrated TikTokers.






 

 
 

 



