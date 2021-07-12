Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?

Mahira Khan has opened up on the rumours surrounding her nose and, of course, marriage.

“No, I’m not secretly married,” she said in response to a question on Mashion. “If I do get married, then I’ll let all of you know.”

Mahira said it would be a lie if she said that she struggled with body image issues, but she fully empathises with people going through them.

“Everyone’s on social media,” the actor said. “You don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that.”

The actor made it clear that she hasn’t had a nose job. If she had, her nose wouldn’t have needed “so much contouring”, she laughed.

Asked if she had signed a film with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, Mahira said, “Tom, my love, I’m so sorry that this has leaked. I tried to hide it for so long, but I couldn’t.”

Mahira remarked that she is sure Tom must be excited about it and that his own team has leaked it. Whether or not Mahira was serious, she has left her fans excited.

They are looking forward to her first production Baarwan Khiladi, a cricket-related web series. It stars Danyal Zafar, YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, Mira Sethi and others.

The show has been written by Shahid Dogar, directed by Adnan Sarwar and co-produced by Nina Kashif.

