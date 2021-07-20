Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Is Hera Pheri 3 on the cards?

Paresh Rawal promises 'good news'

Posted: Jul 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Photo: Film Companion

Hera Pheri, one of Bollywood’s most popular comedies, may be getting a third installment, actor Paresh Rawal has told The Indian Express.

“They are trying to work it out,” said Paresh, who played Babu Bhaiya in the film. “Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news.”

Hera Pheri is one of the most successful comedies in Bollywood and is considered a classic. The film was released in 2000 and starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh in the lead. It returned as Phir Hera Pheri in 2006 with the same cast.

Some of the iconic scenes from the films have now become staples for memes, especially Paresh’s dialogues and Akshay’s antics.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hera Pheri never earned big at the box office and became popular only after it was aired on television.

