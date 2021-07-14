Indian singer calls Meray Paas Tum Ho ‘brilliant’

Ammy Virk, singer of the popular song Qismat, has something to say about Pakistani drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

“Brilliant,” he wrote, sharing a still from MPTH and praising both its writing and the performances.

Photo: Instagram/Ammy Virk

Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan. It starred Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the lead and Hira Mani in a supporting role.

The serial had a record-breaking viewership and its final episode was screened at cinemas across Pakistan.

Many Bollywood actors, including Vidya Balan and Kajol, have praised Pakistani dramas. Amitabh Bachchan once called the serials “exceptional and extraordinary”.

