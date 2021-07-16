Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Indian actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75

She was a recipient of three national awards

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: The Indian Express

Indian actor Surekha Sikri has died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, The Indian Express has reported.

“She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke,” Surekha’s manager said. “She was surrounded by family and her caregivers.”

Her family has requested privacy, he added.

Surekha was known for the diverse roles she played in both film and television. She made her debut with the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka and went on to star in critically acclaimed movies such as Tamas (1988), Mammo (1994) and Sardari Begum (1996).

She became a household name with her eight-year role of a cunning grandmother in the soap opera Balika Vadhu. Surekha was a recipient of three National Film Awards.

She was last seen in Ghost Stories, a Netflix anthology, in which she starred alongside Jahnvi Kapoor.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Surekha Sikri
 
One Comment

  1. Anonymous  July 16, 2021 2:50 pm/ Reply

    Why this news is here?

