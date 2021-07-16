Indian actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75

Indian actor Surekha Sikri has died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, The Indian Express has reported.

“She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke,” Surekha’s manager said. “She was surrounded by family and her caregivers.”

Her family has requested privacy, he added.

Surekha was known for the diverse roles she played in both film and television. She made her debut with the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka and went on to star in critically acclaimed movies such as Tamas (1988), Mammo (1994) and Sardari Begum (1996).

She became a household name with her eight-year role of a cunning grandmother in the soap opera Balika Vadhu. Surekha was a recipient of three National Film Awards.

She was last seen in Ghost Stories, a Netflix anthology, in which she starred alongside Jahnvi Kapoor.

