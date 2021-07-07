Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
In pictures: Pakistan fans bid farewell to Dilip Kumar

Funeral prayers offered outside his Peshawar house

Posted: Jul 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021

Peoples walk along a street past the ancestral home of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who died today in Mumbai at the age of 98, in Peshawar on July 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Listen to the story
Fans of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar gathered outside his ancestral home in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar Wednesday evening. Kumar, who was born in Peshawar in 1922, died at the age of 98 in Mumbai earlier in the day. His fans lit candles for him and funeral prayers in absentia were offered for the late Bollywood actor. The legendary actor loved Peshawar, according to his nephew. Fuad Ishaque said he wanted to “gift” his house to people of Peshawar. The current owner of his house was planning on demolishing it but the provincial government stopped them from doing so. In January, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated Rs8.56 million to buy his house and it wants to turn it into a museaum. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Fans of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar gathered outside his ancestral home in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar Wednesday evening.

Kumar, who was born in Peshawar in 1922, died at the age of 98 in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Fans of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar light candles outside Dilip’s ancestral home in Peshawar on July 7, 2021. (Photo by AFP)

His fans lit candles for him and funeral prayers in absentia were offered for the late Bollywood actor.

The legendary actor loved Peshawar, according to his nephew. Fuad Ishaque said he wanted to “gift” his house to people of Peshawar.

People offer funeral prayers for late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar outside Dilip’s ancestral home in Peshawar on July 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The current owner of his house was planning on demolishing it but the provincial government stopped them from doing so.

People offer funeral prayers for late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar outside Dilip’s ancestral home in Peshawar on July 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

In January, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated Rs8.56 million to buy his house and it wants to turn it into a museaum.

