Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Mahnoor Baloch looks stunning on Ghan Chakkar sets

Ghan Chakkar will air on Eid-ul-Azha

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: mahnoorbaloch.official/Instagram

Mahnoor Baloch looked ravishing in the videos of her upcoming telefilm Ghan Chakkar.

The veteran actor will star opposite Aijaz Aslam in the programme, which airs on Eid-ul-Azha.

She shared videos of the show’s behind the scenes on Instagram.

The photos have got positive reviews on social media.

She was seen in a Eid-ul-Azha show Apni Apni Love Story two years back, which also starred Aijaz.

Aijaz Aslam and Faysal Quraishi also shared the pictures of the upcoming programme.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahnoor Baloch
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mahnoor baloch looks, mahnoor baloch, mahnoor baloch age, mahnoor baloch age 2021, mahnoor baloch dramas, mahnoor baloch movie, mahnoor baloch daughter, mahnoor baloch husband,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.