In pictures: Mahnoor Baloch looks stunning on Ghan Chakkar sets

Mahnoor Baloch looked ravishing in the videos of her upcoming telefilm Ghan Chakkar.

The veteran actor will star opposite Aijaz Aslam in the programme, which airs on Eid-ul-Azha.

She shared videos of the show’s behind the scenes on Instagram.

The photos have got positive reviews on social media.

She was seen in a Eid-ul-Azha show Apni Apni Love Story two years back, which also starred Aijaz.

Aijaz Aslam and Faysal Quraishi also shared the pictures of the upcoming programme.

