HOME > Entertainment

Imran Abbas impresses Saba Qamar with his singing

The song was from Indian movie Ghulaam

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: imranabbas.official/Instagram

Saba Qamar has appreciated her co-actor Imran Abbas’ singing skills.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star sang a song from the Indian movie Ghulaam.

He posted a video on Instagram with the Cheekh star at his side.

“Shooting till 5am could have been really exhausting if I was not accompanied with my team THKN, the director @saqibkofficial and specially my buddy @sabaqamarzaman,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Ignore my wrong lyrics, as usual (itni der Kaam ker ker ke dimaagh kaam kerna chhor deta hai bhaai) and this raspy “caw” of crows who just started their day.”

The Cheekh star said that he has great talent.

Abbas will play the role of Sikandar in Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. Saba Qamar will play the role of Salma.

Imran had shared a still from the drama.

