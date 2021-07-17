Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post

Says it was a misunderstanding

Posted: Jul 17, 2021
Posted: Jul 17, 2021

Iffat Omar has cleared up the misunderstanding about the comment she made on a post announcing Indian actor Surekha Sikri’s death.

The post was shared by Elle India and featured a photo showing Surekha decked up in a traditional black and gold outfit. Iffat commented “wow” along with a fire emoji. It left many people shocked, who requested the actor to read the post properly.

Iffat then clarified that it was a misunderstanding as she had not read the caption. Many people said she might have mistaken the post for a photoshoot. 

Related: Indian actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75

Surekha was known for her diverse work in both film and television. Her most popular role was of a cunning grandmother in the soap opera Balika Vadhu, which she played from 2008 to 2016.

She was last seen in Ghost Stories, a Netflix anthology, in which she starred alongside Jahnvi Kapoor.

