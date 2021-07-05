HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what

The 5th HUM Style Awards haven’t topped Twitter trends for wins or snubs, but for ravishing outfits that graced the red carpet.

Be it designer Ali Xeeshan’s outlandish ensemble, Fahd Hussain’s post-apocalyptic attire, or Sonya Hussyn’s lime green suit, celebrities have evoked responses from fans and colleagues alike. Some people are lauding the stars for going bold with their fashion choices and others are calling the night more of a “skin show” on Twitter.

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah, one of Pakistan’s most popular rising stars, is already ruling social media with the twirls of her black strapless gown. Alizeh totally owned her outfit for the evening when she emerged in front of the photographers, wowing both the audiences and cameras with her graceful poses. It has yet to be known who she was wearing as she hasn’t posted anything about her outfit and videos from the event have yet to be released.

Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar never fails to impress fashion critics and her followers. Known for experimenting with her sartorial choices and her ability to pull off some of the most daring creations, Ayesha stood out in this white and ivory piece from ZAMANAY. She was styled by Abraqan Changezi and sported a jewelled clutch by Zahra Hiraj.

Urwa Hocane

It was a night strewn with gowns. And who other than Urwa Hocane could have carried herself so well in this off-white Waniya number by Mehr Azam? The actor completed her look with an emerald necklace, earrings and, unlike many other starlets, let her hair flow over her shoulders.

Sunil Nawab

Makeup artist Sunil Nawab stood out in a teal green suit. His pants with flowy bottoms had slits long enough to show his gleaming black loafers. Sunil topped his unconventional look with a matching cap.

Mashal Khan

Mashal Khan rocked the red carpet in a strapless maroon gown with a thigh-high slit by Shiro. Her hair was tied into a bun and she opted for a V-shaped ruby necklace and earrings to accentuate her look.

Other celebrities who stood out include Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri, Amal Khan, and Nausheen Shah. Most male actors chose either suits or sherwanis for the event.

The 5th HUM Style Awards were held in Lahore on Sunday.

