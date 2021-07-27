Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Hollywood’s Jameela Jamil ‘disgusted’ by Noor Mukadam murder

Says women pay the price for ‘men’s problem’

Posted: Jul 27, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Jameela Jamil

English actor Jameela Jamil has admitted that she is “horrified” by the fact that rampant violence against women in Pakistan and India no longer surprises her.

“I’m disgusted to learn the details of what happened to Noor Mukadam,” she wrote. “And even more horrified that this level of violence no longer surprises me, considering the ongoing violence against women in Pakistan and India.”

Photo: Instagram/Jameela Jamil

Noor was the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam. She was found murdered in Islamabad on July 20. The police arrested a man named Zahir Jaffer from the scene and now his parents are facing charges of abetting the murder as well. The case has prompted debates on the protection for women in Pakistan.

“I talk about it a fair bit and continue to urge men in the public eye to speak out about this,” said Jameela. “This is a men’s problem, but only we [women] pay the price for it.”

The actor remarked that she is longing for a time when she would be “shocked” to hear about violence against women now that gender-based violence is commonplace.

Several Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan and Osman Khalid Butt, have spoken up against femicide in Pakistan as well.

