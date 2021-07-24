Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Have you seen Nida Yasir’s ‘bahu’ yet?

She was on her morning show

Posted: Jul 24, 2021
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Nida Yasir

A clip from Nida Yasir’s show Good Morning Pakistan is doing the rounds in which she calls actor Hina Altaf her daughter-in-law.

“I keep checking your comments on social media calling me your bahu,” Hina told Nida. “You always write, ‘my bahu’.”

Hina appeared with her husband and actor Aagha Ali on Nida’s Eid special. The host said when she comes across Hina’s photos on social media, she wonders what to comment. She then calls the actor “lovely” and her “bahu”.

“Your husband [Aagha] is like my child,” Nida said. “He grew up in front of us.”

Nida remarked that Hina is just like her daughter-in-law since she saw her grow up too.

Hina and Aagha tied the knot in May 2020. They host a show called The Couple Show.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


