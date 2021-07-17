Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Golden Globes voters banned from accepting lavish gifts

Hollywood Foreign Press Association is working on its transformation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The group behind Hollywood’s glitzy Golden Globes has banned its members from accepting lavish gifts, trips and other freebies, after controversy over its ethics and practices led to next year’s ceremony being canceled.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is scrambling to reform itself — and the influential, but scandal-hit awards show its members vote on — amid widespread criticism of the group’s record on diversity and transparency.

In particular, the exclusive group of 80-odd film journalists has been accused of exploiting the prestige that comes with a Globes nomination or win to gain lucrative perks and unparalleled access to Hollywood stars.

Under new policies approved Thursday, “HFPA members shall not be permitted to accept promotional materials or other gifts from studios, publicists, actors, directors or others associated with motion pictures and television programs.

“The HFPA remains dedicated to the transformational change it outlined in its May reform plan and timeline,” the group said in a statement to AFP.

“Yesterday, the organization put several more key pieces in place to move forward with reform.”

The Golden Globes are second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood’s film award season, but their future status has been called into question.

A group of more than 100 Tinseltown publicists wrote to the HFPA in March demanding an end to “discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption,” joining criticism from the Time’s Up group.

A-listers such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have slammed the organizers’ reforms as too slow and inadequate, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest.

Powerful studios including Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon have said they will not work with the HFPA until more meaningful and significant changes are made.

In May, NBC canceled its broadcast of next year’s prestigious awards.

Last month, two members resigned in protest at the “toxic” atmosphere within the ranks.

“We will continue to update the industry on our progress as we vote on new bylaws that will create an inclusive, diverse and accountable organization — one that our members, stakeholders and partners will be proud of,” said the group.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gloden globe awards golden globes Hollywood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, 2021 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globe awards nominations, golden globe 2021 winners
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.