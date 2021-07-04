Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Faysal Quraishi scolds influencers, calls them ‘jaahil log’

They misbehaved on his show

Posted: Jul 4, 2021
Photo: File

Faysal Quraishi has become a top trend on Twitter after a clip from his game show, in which he is shouting at influencers, went viral. "What are you doing?" says Faysal, his voice rising to a shout. "What are you doing, man!" The actor lost his cool when a woman named Muskan repeatedly slapped another influencer while everyone was wishing a birthday to a couple of other performers (Micki and Usama). "You've made the game a joke," says Faysal. "You're slapping him on air!" The word he used for slaps was "chaperay". Faisal Qureshi insulting ticktockers on live tv because they were insulting each other live #faisalqureshi #muskanwahid #boltv pic.twitter.com/wzlzu39fdI— Asad (@ShearAndMoment1) July 4, 2021 Faysal then throws the cue cards and walks away as he calls the influencers "jaahil log" (ignorant). The actor said that these performers not only misbehaved with each other but with guests on the show as well. "Kahan se laye ho yaar yeh badtameez, jaahil log?" (Where did you get these ill-behaved, ignorant people?) Faysal has sent Twitter into a frenzy with his dressing-down to the influencers. Many people are amused by the clip, making memes out of it and sharing them widely on TikTok. Faysal Quraishi hosts the game show Khush Raho Pakistan on BOL Entertainment. The participants included Instagrammers, TikTokers, and YouTubers. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Faysal Quraishi has become a top trend on Twitter after a clip from his game show, in which he is shouting at influencers, went viral.

“What are you doing?” says Faysal, his voice rising to a shout. “What are you doing, man!”

The actor lost his cool when a woman named Muskan repeatedly slapped another influencer while everyone was wishing a birthday to a couple of other performers (Micki and Usama).

“You’ve made the game a joke,” says Faysal. “You’re slapping him on air!” The word he used for slaps was “chaperay”.

Faysal then throws the cue cards and walks away as he calls the influencers “jaahil log” (ignorant).

The actor said that these performers not only misbehaved with each other but with guests on the show as well.

“Kahan se laye ho yaar yeh badtameez, jaahil log?” (Where did you get these ill-behaved, ignorant people?)

Faysal has sent Twitter into a frenzy with his dressing-down to the influencers. Many people are amused by the clip, making memes out of it and sharing them widely on TikTok.

Faysal Quraishi hosts the game show Khush Raho Pakistan on BOL Entertainment. The participants included Instagrammers, TikTokers, and YouTubers.






 
 
 

 

