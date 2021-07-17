Falak Shabir unveils wedding anniversary gift for Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir have released a romantic song Zindagi for their fans to mark their first wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to us,” Sarah wrote, sharing a teaser.

Last week, Sarah celebrated the success of the drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil with Falak and her fans. The singer uploaded a video asking Sarah what she had to say about the overwhelming response from viewers. Sarah expressed her gratitude and promised there was going to be a surprise for the couple’s fans on their wedding anniversary.

She later posted a couple of teasers for Zindagi and gave the release date as well (July 16), confirming that it was the very gift she had promised.

The video opens with Falak giving Sarah a bunch of flowers, something that he often does on social media. The song features the couple sharing adorable moments throughout.

Followers praised the song and posted congratulatory messages and wishes. Many of them lauded Falak’s love for his wife.

In June, Falak announced that the couple is expecting their first child. But the reports of Sarah being pregnant had started circulating in March when she was hospitalised. Their sudden marriage in 2020 came as a surprise to everyone.

Sarah was last seen in Raqs-e-Bismil opposite Imran Ashraf.

Sarah was last seen in Raqs-e-Bismil opposite Imran Ashraf.






