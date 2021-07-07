Dilip Kumar: Tragedy King’s life in pictures

Dilip Kumar, the “Tragedy King” of Bollywood, breathed his last early Wednesday, Indian media has reported.

Dilip was one of the most successful actors in India who is credited with introducing the concept of “superstardom” to Bollywood. He conquered both the big screen and people’s hearts with his iconic performances and ruled the box office with the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema.

Here we take a look at how the Tragedy King began his journey on the screen and went on to become one of the first and finest superstars in Bollywood.

Dilip was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in the Qissa Bazaar area in Peshawar, Pakistan, in 1922. His father, Lala Ghulam Sarwar, owned orchards in Peshawar and Deolali.

Dilip received his primary education at the Barnes School. His family moved to Mumbai in the late-1930s, and by 1940, Dilip had left his home and was working as a canteen owner in Pune.

Dilip was spotted by Bombay Talkies owners, actor Devika Rani and her husband Himanshu Rai. He was subsequently cast in their film Jwar Bhata (1944). It marked his debut but went widely unnoticed. Hindi author Bhagwati Charan Varma then gave him the name Dilip Kumar.

Dilip first met Madhubala on the sets of Tarana. They paired up for Sangdil, Amar, and Mughal-e-Azam, which is one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. Dilip and Madhubala were reported to have been engaged. But Madhubala’s father. Ataullah Khan, was against the marriage and so their relationship ended.

Dilip married Saira Bano in 1966. She was 20 years younger than the superstar. Dilip’s second marriage was to Asma in 1981, but it didn’t last long. They divorced in 1983.

Dilip’s first commercial success was Jugnu in 1947, in which he played the lead opposite Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan.

He took on more tragic roles in 1950: Jogan (1950), Deedar (1951), Daag (1952), Devdas (1955), Yahudi (1958) and Madhumati (1958). His iconic performances in these films led to him being crowned the “Tragedy King” of Bollywood.

Dilip chose light-hearted roles in 1952 to shed his Tragedy King image. He appeared in Aaan (1952), Naya Daur (1957) and Kohinoor (1960).

Dilip played Prince Saleem in the 1960 blockbuster Mughal-e-Azam. It was the most expensive film at the time of its release and was the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time until 2008.

His career fluctuated in the 1970s and his films were not performing well at the box office despite receiving acclaim for his acting.

He starred opposite his wife Saira Bano in Gopi (1970) and Bengali film Sagina Mahato (1970), both of which failed to perform well. Dilip took a break in 1976.

Dilip returned to the big screen after five years in 1981 with Kranti, which featured Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha. It was the year’s biggest hit.

Dilip played Amitabh Bachchan’s father in Shakti. He was awarded a Best Actor Filmfare for his performance.

Dilip made his final appearance on the big screen in 1998 with Qila. It saw him in a double role opposite Rekha.

Dilip Kumar’s family home still stands in Peshawar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray has announced that the last rites of Dilip Kumar will be performed with full state honours, according to The Indian Express.

