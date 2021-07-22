Thursday, July 22, 2021  | 11 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Did Raj Kundra offer a bribe to Mumbai police?

He was arrested two days ago

Posted: Jul 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Bollywood Actor, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra has been arrested for involvement in a porn case. According to reports, the multimillionaire has now been accused of offering INR 2500,000 bribe to the Mumbai police to avoid arrest.

The mastermind of this whole racket was exposed in March who filed a complaint against Raj Kundra at the Anti-Corruption Bureau that he had offered a huge amount to the Crime Branch.

The complaint is forwarded to the Mumbai Police and no one has commented on it yet.

Raj has been taken in on charges of producing pornographic films and uploading them on various mobile applications. 

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch in February about the creation and publishing of pornographic films through apps,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. “We have arrested Kundra in this case and he appears to be the key conspirator.” 

The police claim that they have sufficient evidence against the businessman.

The Indian law prohibits the transmission or publication of pornographic content under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Those proven guilty may face up to three years in prison and a fine of INR0.5 to INR1 million.

