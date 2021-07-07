Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem bids farewell to acting

Aymen Saleem has announced her retirement from acting.

Her first and only drama was romcom Chupke Chupke. She played the role of Ramisha in it.

Photo Courtesy: aymen.saleem/Instagram

Aymen said she received “tremendous love” from the industry and she would remain in touch with the showbiz world.

She said she would update her fans about her future endeavours.

Aymen is the daughter of former cricket player Saleem Yousuf and the niece of late pop music sensation Nazia Hassan.

She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

