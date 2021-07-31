Chinto ki Mummy delights with surprise lead character

Fasih Bari Khan, a writer best known for his bold satirical portrayal of Pakistani society, has come out with a debut web series Chinto ki Mummy. The show’s first episode has been viewed over 12,000 times since premiering on YouTube on July 30. Like Bari’s previous productions, Chinto ki Mummy also explores the quirky undertones of complex subjects such as marriage, gender roles and family life.

The show’s femme fatale lead is Kiran, an unsatisfied wife, played by none other than Waqar Hussain. Kiran’s dilemma is the fading interest of a snarky husband, who often leaves her questioning her body image.

“No one would have been able to play the character of Kiran other than Waqar. The reason why I have chosen him as the lead is that I believe roles should not be limited to a certain gender only and he is the only actor who’d do justice to this role,” said Fasih while speaking to SAMAA Digital. “Most actors are conscious in front of the camera and despite having all the Botox and fillers, they’re not satisfied with themselves and it is not the same with Waqar.”

The scriptwriter has written shows highlighting sensitive and often bold topics. His productions Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah, Mohabbat Jaye Bhaar Main and Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat are known for their strong portrayal of women and tongue-in-cheek humour.

Fasih has been influenced by progressive writers. Even today, women in Pakistani dramas are shown as damsels in distress who forgive their cheating partners in the end, he said, referring to stale plotlines. This is why women in Fasih’s stories have always been strong and sharp-witted.

This is the first time Fasih has written for a web series and the experience has been quite liberating. “There are no restrictions or censorship,” he said, comparing it with TV writing. He said that they got lucky with Quddusi Sahab ki Bewa, because it aired at time when there were fewer restrictions. They could openly speak about the government, the army, and topics considered untouchable today. Many of the show’s scenes were cut, however, when it was broadcast for the second time.

“I mostly write dark comedy which is not the cup of tea for a regular audience. What I love the most about the web is the fact that it doesn’t restrict your thoughts. For me, YouTube has been a window from which one can feel a fresh breeze of air. I’m not restricted like I would have been while writing for the television,” said the writer.

Chinto ki Mummy, despite being a low-budget production, has received an encouraging response. The series is produced by renowned actress Faiza Hassan and features a cast of fresh faces including YouTuber Tamkinat Mansoor and Aurangzeb Mirza. “The production value does not matter if the public relates to content and that is a win-win situation for me,” said Fasih.

