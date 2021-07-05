Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities divided over ‘revealing’ outfits at HUM Style Awards 2021

Simi Raheal has some advice for Alizeh Shah, Aima Baig

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Collage: SAMAA Digital

Strapless gowns, backless tops, plunging necklines and thigh-high slits were all people talked about on social media soon after photos from the 5th HUM Style Awards were out.

If you turn to social media to find out who won in which category, you will come across a glut of memes and condemning remarks on the outfits that graced the red carpet at the HSAs. Not only followers but people from entertainment have shared their views too on what they called “vulgarity” and the “death of fashion”.

“Rest in peace, fashion sense,” commented Iffat Omar.

Bilal Qureshi said that actors don’t have to wear revealing clothes to look like divas.

Photo: Instagram/Bilal Qureshi

Simi Raheal wondered if people in Pakistan have a cultural identity left of their own. She advised singer Aima Baig to take dance classes and Alizeh Shah to rehearse in heels so that she wouldn’t be uncomfortable during the performance. Simi appreciated Resham, however, who appeared in an all-yellow traditional attire.

“Resham is the ultimate diva,” said the senior actor. “Learn from her.”
Alyzeh Gabol took a jibe at the attendees by saying, “Looks like it is Halloween all over again.”

Actor Faizan Shaikh remarked that not even one single outfit stood out at the event.

Photo: Instagram/Faizan Sheikh

Those who defended the “fashion” at the HSAs are Armeena Rana Khan and Mathira.

“I think all the actors and attendees at the HUM Style Awards looked amazing,” Armeena said. “We must stop tearing each other down.” Culture and religion is a different discussion for another day, she added.

“People are sitting at home posting and cursing people for what they wear,” said Mathira. “Women have the right to wear what makes them beautiful.”

Fans praised Ayesha Omar and Momal Sheikh’s camaraderie and called their exchange of hearty laughs an “adorable” highlight from the event.

Apart from criticism, many people are appreciating actors for pulling off some of the most daring creations and taking risks with their sartorial choices. Alizeh Shah’s twirls of her black ball gown left her followers in awe of the way she carried herself. Ayesha Omar and Urwa Hocane’s gowns received immense praise too.

The 5th HUM Style Awards were held on Sunday in Lahore. The event is still among top trends on Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fashion hum style awards
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hum style awards 2021, hum style awards 2021 dresses, hum style awards full show, hum style awards vulgar dresses, hum style awards alizeh shah
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Pakistani artist on sculpting Cardi B’s pregnancy, facing backlash
Pakistani artist on sculpting Cardi B’s pregnancy, facing backlash
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after 'indecent message' post
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after ‘indecent message’ post
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor
Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.