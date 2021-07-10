Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Can you guess whose iconic look Ayeza Khan has recreated?

Fans can’t get enough of the ‘gorgeous’ transformation

Posted: Jul 10, 2021

Posted: Jul 10, 2021

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has wowed her followers with an iconic look by one of her favourite actors.

“Among so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has always [been] and will always be on top,” the actor wrote. “It’s a pity that she left us so soon.”

The photos show Ayeza decked up in a yellow sari, which is a look similar to that of the late actor in the song Mitwa from Chandni. It was released in 1989.

Ayeza has been treating her followers to recreations of popular celebrity looks for her drama serial Lapata. From wishing Mahira Khan on completing a decade in entertainment to experiencing being Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan, Ayeza has proven that pulling off iconic looks is no big deal for her.

“I’m so grateful to be part of this project that gave me a chance to enjoy a little part of all my favourite icons.”

Ayeza is the most followed actor in Pakistan. She has 9.4 million followers on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan Sridevi
 
