Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral

Bushra Ansari, one of Pakistan’s senior actors, has opened up on how some people are trying to make her feel embarrassed for being “happy”.

“I was in deep grief for the last three months,” Bushra wrote, adding, “and that loss is going to be in our hearts forever.”

A video from the mehndi of Shahmir Junaid, who is the grandson of HUM Network’s president Sultana Siddiqui, went viral on weekend. Several celebrities attended the event, including Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly.

Among the many videos that went viral, one shows Bushra performing to Beedi with Azaan Sami Khan. Some people posted mean and insensitive comments about her, saying she shouldn’t have been enjoying herself because her sister Sumbul Shahid passed away just months ago. They made derogatory remarks about her age as well, but Bushra isn’t having it.

“I’m telling you this is the best age to enjoy life when you’re done with all your duties,” she said. “I’ve achieved so much at this age [and] I don’t have any regrets if I’m over 60.”

The actor said that age is frequently brought up in our society to tell elders that they have no right to enjoy life. She called Sultana Siddiqui her “sister and mentor”.

Other celebrities who paired up for dance numbers were Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Jung.

