HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood recreates Noor Jehan’s Coca Cola song for ‘anti-Pakistan’ film

It stars Nora Fatehi, features vocals by Shreya Ghoshal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan’s iconic song Zaalima Coca Cola has been recreated by Bollywood and Twitter has a lot to say about it.

The song is part of Ajay Devgyn’s upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is a continuation of Bollywood’s obsession with films that show India taking on Pakistan. Several Indian news outlets have described the rendition as “party song of the year”.

“There is a possibility that the dance number is performed as some sort of a ruse against the enemy country,” The Indian Express said. Nora appears to be playing a spy who is on a mission to acquire information in the “enemy country”.

The film is set in 1971 against the backdrop of the Pakistan-India war. It tells the story of Vijay Karnik (an IAF squadron leader) who takes on the reconstruction of the Bhuj airbase with 300 people in the region. 

Many people found it ironic that Bollywood had to recreate a Pakistani song for an “anti-Pakistan” film. 

The film stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha as well.

Zaalima Coca Cola has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and features Nora Fatehi dancing in an elaborate setting. 

The film will be released on August 13, 2021. 

