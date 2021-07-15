Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Bilquis Edhi lauds Imran Ashraf’s performance in Raqs-e-Bismil

Imran calls her praise an ‘award’

Imran Ashraf is overwhelmed with praise from Bilquis Edhi, who can’t get enough of his performance in drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.

“I really like him,” Bilquis says in a video shared by Imran. “I have been watching Moosa over and over again.” Moosa is Imran’s character who belongs to a religious family and falls in love with Zohra (Sarah Khan), a performer at private gatherings.

Imran called it an “award” itself for being one of Bilquis’ favourites. “Bilquis Edhi sahiba, to be in your prayers and being liked by you is an award, a blessing.”

The highly anticipated last episode of Raqs-e-Bismil was aired last week and has nearly 10 million views on YouTube. Viewers praised the performances and the unexpected ending, which saw Moosa and Zohra ending up together.

Influencer Momin Saqib, Anoushay Abbasi and Zara Sheikh starred in the drama as well. 

Raqs-e-Bismil has been written by novelist Hashim Nadeem.

