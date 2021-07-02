Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Abbas doesn’t want ‘masala’ news for himself

Requests outlets to keep him away from sensation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Bilal Abbas Khan

Bilal Abbas Khan has requested the media to act responsibly after an old interview, in which he called Hania Aamir “cute”, resurfaced.

“I have never wanted any masala news for myself so keep me away please, thank you,” Bilal tweeted.

The actor, in an interview with One Take in 2017, was asked during a rapid-fire round which women actor he found “hot”.

“If I’ve to mention one, I would say Hania is cute.”

Bilal’s comment was recently shared with sensational headlines despite the fact that he never called Hania Aamir “hot”, which has upset him. The actor said he usually ignores the media, but certain outlets need to act responsibly and shouldn’t compromise on credibility for the sake of likes and traffic.

“You know who you are, and I request you to please stop.”

Before Bilal, Imran Abbas called out a YouTube channel too. It was spreading fake news of his marriage to actors such as Ushna Shah and Urwa Hocane.

