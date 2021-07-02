Bilal Abbas doesn’t want ‘masala’ news for himself

Bilal Abbas Khan has requested the media to act responsibly after an old interview, in which he called Hania Aamir “cute”, resurfaced.

“I have never wanted any masala news for myself so keep me away please, thank you,” Bilal tweeted.

I have generally ignored the media, but I think it’s high time that few platforms that call themselves ‘media’ need to understand that they have a certain responsibility of being credible towards the people they are writing about & the ‘news’ they publish for likes and traffic. — Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan) June 30, 2021

The actor, in an interview with One Take in 2017, was asked during a rapid-fire round which women actor he found “hot”.

“If I’ve to mention one, I would say Hania is cute.”

Bilal’s comment was recently shared with sensational headlines despite the fact that he never called Hania Aamir “hot”, which has upset him. The actor said he usually ignores the media, but certain outlets need to act responsibly and shouldn’t compromise on credibility for the sake of likes and traffic.

“You know who you are, and I request you to please stop.”

You know who you are … and I request you to please stop ✋🏽



I have never wanted any masala news for myself toh mjhe toh dhoor he rakhein . .. meherbani 🙏 — Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan) June 30, 2021

Before Bilal, Imran Abbas called out a YouTube channel too. It was spreading fake news of his marriage to actors such as Ushna Shah and Urwa Hocane.

