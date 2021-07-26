Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter

Janu Sun Zara featured him opposite Resham

Posted: Jul 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Babar Ali

Babar Ali’s recreation of the popular song Janu Sun Zara with his daughter Zainab is winning hearts on social media.

“Reviving my first-ever song from my first film,” the actor wrote. “Lollywood was in full bloom and we made several films every year.”

The song Janu Sun Zara is from Babar and Resham’s 1995 film Jeeva, which was directed by Syed Noor. Their pairing was well received by the audiences and the song went on to become a hit.

“Made this with my precious little daughter, Zainab Ali,” he said. “All daughters are janus of their daughters.”

Babar is known for starring with Reema, Meera and Resham in several hit films of the 1990s. He will appear in Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt.

