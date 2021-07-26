Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter

Babar Ali’s recreation of the popular song Janu Sun Zara with his daughter Zainab is winning hearts on social media.

“Reviving my first-ever song from my first film,” the actor wrote. “Lollywood was in full bloom and we made several films every year.”

The song Janu Sun Zara is from Babar and Resham’s 1995 film Jeeva, which was directed by Syed Noor. Their pairing was well received by the audiences and the song went on to become a hit.

“Made this with my precious little daughter, Zainab Ali,” he said. “All daughters are janus of their daughters.”

Babar is known for starring with Reema, Meera and Resham in several hit films of the 1990s. He will appear in Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt.

