Ayeza Khan recreates Noor Jehan’s iconic look

Ayeza Khan has surprised her followers by sharing a recreation of the legendary singer Noor Jehan’s iconic look.

“The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps,” the actor said. “It was absolutely unbelievable.”

Ayeza shared a photo of herself sporting a white sari, bun with locks framing her face and the signature floral accessories.

“Of course never in a million years could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me, in this moment, I got so hysterical.”

Ayeza called the late singer her “forever idol”.

Last week, the actor recreated Mahira Khan’s look to congratulate her on completing a decade in entertainment. Ayeza will be sporting these recreations in her upcoming drama serial Lapata, in which she will play Geeti.

Ayeza is Pakistan’s most popular actor on Instagram with over nine million followers. Her last release was Chupke Chupke, a sitcom that aired in Ramazan.

