Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate

Actor shares why it is important

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has a message for people who think she should not have updated her followers on her coronavirus vaccination status.

“Because this is our responsibility as a citizen to get vaccinated,” was the actor’s response to a follower who commented if “showing off” her certificate was really needed.

Ayeza said that as an influencer it is her responsibility to keep reminding everyone that they have to get vaccinated as every life matters. The government has started imposing lockdowns again as the cases are rising, she added.

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

“Our kids are not going to schools, people are losing their jobs, businesses are shutting down [and] still we are unaware of everything,” Ayeza remarked.

The actor advised people, who are questioning her choice of letting her followers know that she is now vaccinated, to stop writing such comments and get inoculated themselves. Without showing the certificate they will not be allowed to go anywhere, Ayeza said.

Nearly 5,000 positive cases and 76 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. Active cases have risen to 59,761.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

