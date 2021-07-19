Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Ayesha Omar schools people calling Mahira Khan ‘old’

Mahira has wrapped up shoot for her upcoming film

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Ayesha Omar has clapped back at people who questioned Mahira Khan’s appearance in a photo from the sets of her upcoming film.

“Sweaty and exhausted after completing our short film which carries a powerful message,” wrote actor Zahid Ahmed. He called Mahira the “biggest superstar” and a “positive” person to work with.

Zahid and Mahira have just completed shooting for their upcoming untitled short film directed by Sheheryar Munawar. When the actor shared a photo from the sets to announce that they had wrapped up the shoot, many people congratulated the team but some were more concerned about how Mahira was looking.

“And what’s wrong with that?” was actor Ayesha Omar’s response to a comment calling Mahira “old”.

Photo: Instagram/Zahid Ahmed

“We’re all older and hopefully wiser,” the actor said. “Every living being will age and go through the natural process of life.”

Ayesha added that she did not want to pick on the person who said it, but comments on Mahira’s appearance really upset her.

“Let’s be kinder,” she said. “Let’s put ourselves in others’ shoes. Sending you love and light.”

The film will be released on See Prime. It is Sheheryar’s first venture into direction.

ayesha omar Mahira Khan
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

