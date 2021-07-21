Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam’s new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now

A tale of romance shot in the mountains

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: itsaadee/Twitter

The wait is over! Atif Aslam’s new music video Rafta Rafta, featuring Sajal Aly, is out now.

The one-minute and eight-second long video has been directed by Hassam Baloch. The music and lyrics have been composed by Raj Ranjodh. Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad are the producers.

The video has been shot in the Northern areas with the backdrop of beautiful and snowy mountains.

Atif Aslam had earlier shared a teaser of the highly-anticipated single Rafta Rafta. It is his first collaboration with the Sajal.

The label, Tarish Music, has described the song as a “tale of romance that will stay with people forever.”

Related: Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video

In June, there were reports of Sajal and Atif shooting in Skardu. A still from the shoot had gone viral too.

Other actors who have starred in Atif’s songs include Syra Yousuf, Mansha Pasha, and Kiran Malik. His last release was a rendition of the popular song Dil Jalane ki Baat by Noor Jehan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Ali Sajal Aly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Atif Aslam new song, atif aslam sajal aly, sajal aly, atif aslam latest song, atif aslam rafta rafta
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's TikTok with brother goes viral
Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Bilquis Edhi lauds Imran Ashraf’s performance in Raqs-e-Bismil
Bilquis Edhi lauds Imran Ashraf’s performance in Raqs-e-Bismil
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.