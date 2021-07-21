Atif Aslam’s new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now

The wait is over! Atif Aslam’s new music video Rafta Rafta, featuring Sajal Aly, is out now.

The one-minute and eight-second long video has been directed by Hassam Baloch. The music and lyrics have been composed by Raj Ranjodh. Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad are the producers.

The video has been shot in the Northern areas with the backdrop of beautiful and snowy mountains.

Atif Aslam had earlier shared a teaser of the highly-anticipated single Rafta Rafta. It is his first collaboration with the Sajal.

The label, Tarish Music, has described the song as a “tale of romance that will stay with people forever.”

In June, there were reports of Sajal and Atif shooting in Skardu. A still from the shoot had gone viral too.

Other actors who have starred in Atif’s songs include Syra Yousuf, Mansha Pasha, and Kiran Malik. His last release was a rendition of the popular song Dil Jalane ki Baat by Noor Jehan.

