Atif Aslam, Sajal leave fans excited with Rafta Rafta teaser

Atif Aslam has shared a teaser for his highly anticipated single Rafta Rafta, which will bring him and Sajal Ali together on the screen for the first time.

The label, Tarish Music, describes the song as a “tale of romance that will stay with people forever.”

The teaser opens with Atif and Sajal sitting in a boat. Sajal wears a flowing red gown and Atif looks dapper in a black suit.

In June, there were reports of Sajal and Atif shooting in Skardu, but there had been no confirmation from either. A still from the shoot had gone viral too.

Atif later shared a poster for Rafta Rafta, confirming the reports. “Experience love like never before,” he wrote.

Other actors who have starred in Atif’s songs include Syra Yousuf, Mansha Pasha and Kiran Malik. His last release was a rendition of the popular song Dil Jalane ki Baat by Noor Jehan.

Sajal is starring with Ahad Raza Mir in Dhoop ki Deewar, a cross-border romance series. It is the couple’s first project since their marriage.

