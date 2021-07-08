Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali

Sajal Ali is all set to share the screen for the first time with Atif Aslam in his upcoming single Rafta Rafta.

“Experience love like never before,” Atif wrote, unveiling the poster.

It shows him and Sajal together outside a lit camp against the backdrop of a star-strewn sky. In June, a photo from the shoot had gone viral, but there was no confirmation from either. It had left both Atif and Sajal’s fans excited.

The two were reportedly shooting in Skardu.

Atif has paired up with several Pakistani actors for his singles since the release of Raat, which starred Syra Yousuf. Mansha Pasha and model Kiran Malik featured in the video too.

Last week, he released a rendition of the popular song Dil Jalane ki Baat by Noor Jehan.

Sajal is starring with Ahad Raza Mir in Dhoop ki Deewar, a cross-border romance series. It is the couple’s first project since their marriage.

