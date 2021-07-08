Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali

Single will be out soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Atif Aslam

Sajal Ali is all set to share the screen for the first time with Atif Aslam in his upcoming single Rafta Rafta.

“Experience love like never before,” Atif wrote, unveiling the poster.

It shows him and Sajal together outside a lit camp against the backdrop of a star-strewn sky. In June, a photo from the shoot had gone viral, but there was no confirmation from either. It had left both Atif and Sajal’s fans excited.

The two were reportedly shooting in Skardu.

Atif has paired up with several Pakistani actors for his singles since the release of Raat, which starred Syra Yousuf. Mansha Pasha and model Kiran Malik featured in the video too.

Last week, he released a rendition of the popular song Dil Jalane ki Baat by Noor Jehan. 

Sajal is starring with Ahad Raza Mir in Dhoop ki Deewar, a cross-border romance series. It is the couple’s first project since their marriage. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Aslam Sajal Ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Atif aslam, atif aslam songs, dil diyan gallan, O saathi, atif aslam new song, sajal ali, sajal ali husband, sajal ali sister, sajal aly
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
Celebrities divided over ‘revealing’ outfits at HUM Style Awards 2021
Celebrities divided over ‘revealing’ outfits at HUM Style Awards 2021
Pakistani artist on sculpting Cardi B’s pregnancy, facing backlash
Pakistani artist on sculpting Cardi B’s pregnancy, facing backlash
Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral
Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem bids farewell to acting
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem bids farewell to acting
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.