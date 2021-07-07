Asim Azhar responds to viral screenshot

Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan’s most popular artists, has responded to a viral screenshot that shows a direct message from him to a fan.

“Dear fans, the screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is fake,” the singer tweeted. “I request you all not to spread it further.”

Dear fans,



The screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is FAKE. I request all to not spread it any further.



Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always.



I love you guys ♥️,

Asim — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 6, 2021

Asim became a top trend after reports started circulating of his engagement to model Merub Ali on Tuesday. They were shared widely by his fans, who flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

“Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made directly from me to you, like always,” he said.

Asim has formed a band called the Asim Azhar Band. He has roped in Aahad Nayani, a popular drummer for Coke Studio and the former band Strings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

