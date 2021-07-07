Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Entertainment

Asim Azhar responds to viral screenshot

It shows a chat between him and a fan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan’s most popular artists, has responded to a viral screenshot that shows a direct message from him to a fan.

“Dear fans, the screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is fake,” the singer tweeted. “I request you all not to spread it further.”

Asim became a top trend after reports started circulating of his engagement to model Merub Ali on Tuesday. They were shared widely by his fans, who flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

“Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made directly from me to you, like always,” he said.

Asim has formed a band called the Asim Azhar Band. He has roped in Aahad Nayani, a popular drummer for Coke Studio and the former band Strings.

