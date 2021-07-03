Asim Azhar demands justice from PM Khan for students

Sindh and Punjab have announced Matric and Inter exams in July this year, prompting singer Asim Azhar to express his disappointment.



He demanded justice for students and tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet.

All students are equal. Chaahay board ya cambridge. Justice hoga tou sabka hoga, InshaAllah! — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 2, 2021

This is not the first time the singer has spoken in favour of students. He raised concerns in April over children sitting exams in person as the coronavirus pandemic raged.