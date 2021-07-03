Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar demands justice from PM Khan for students

He feels all students should be treated equally

Posted: Jul 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Sindh and Punjab have announced Matric and Inter exams in July this year, prompting singer Asim Azhar to express his disappointment.

He demanded justice for students and tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet.

This is not the first time the singer has spoken in favour of students. He raised concerns in April over children sitting exams in person as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

