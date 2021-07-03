Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards

Check out the teaser

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is all geared up to perform at the upcoming Hum Style Awards.

“[Have you] been wondering who Alizeh Shah is performing with at the 5th Hum Style Awards?” reads a post by HUM TV. “It’s none other than Pakistan’s favourite rockstar!”

Alizeh will share the stage with Ali Zafar. HUM released a teaser showing the two singing Chan Ve from Ali’s film Teefa in Trouble, which stars Maya Ali in the lead. It was released in 2018.

Chan Ve features vocals by Ali and Aima Baig.

Alizeh surprised followers with her new look for her debut single Badnamiyan with Sahir Ali Bagga in May. Many people lauded the actor for her singing and her departure from the portrayal of a quintessential Pakistani daughter and wife.

Related: Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single

Fans have praised her short hair as well, though many people have accused the actor of dressing “beyond her age”.

Related: Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?

Alizeh is starring in HUM TV’s Tanaa Banaa opposite Daniyal Zafar. She is known for her performances in the hit drama serials Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil, Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar Alizeh Shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Alizeh Shah age, Alizeh Shah height, Alizeh Shah husband, Alizeh Shah instagram, Alizeh Shah latest pics, Ali Zafar, Ali Zafar brother, Ali Zafar age
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after 'indecent message' post
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after ‘indecent message’ post
Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor
Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.