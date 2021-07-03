Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards

Alizeh Shah is all geared up to perform at the upcoming Hum Style Awards.

“[Have you] been wondering who Alizeh Shah is performing with at the 5th Hum Style Awards?” reads a post by HUM TV. “It’s none other than Pakistan’s favourite rockstar!”

Alizeh will share the stage with Ali Zafar. HUM released a teaser showing the two singing Chan Ve from Ali’s film Teefa in Trouble, which stars Maya Ali in the lead. It was released in 2018.

Chan Ve features vocals by Ali and Aima Baig.

Alizeh surprised followers with her new look for her debut single Badnamiyan with Sahir Ali Bagga in May. Many people lauded the actor for her singing and her departure from the portrayal of a quintessential Pakistani daughter and wife.

Fans have praised her short hair as well, though many people have accused the actor of dressing “beyond her age”.

Alizeh is starring in HUM TV’s Tanaa Banaa opposite Daniyal Zafar. She is known for her performances in the hit drama serials Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil, Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.

