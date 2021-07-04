Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA

She performed with Ali Zafar at the event

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/HUM Style Awards

Alizeh Shah, one of Pakistan’s rising young actors, made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the 5th Hum Style Awards on Sunday.

The actor has topped Twitter trends and many people are in awe of the way she carried herself. Alizeh arrived at the red carpet with panache and treated the photographers to twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look. 

Where some people lauded the actor’s pick for the event, others were not too pleased with it. Her gown seems to have added to the criticism she has been facing for her clothing choices since the debut of her single Badnamiyan.

HUM  has shared photos from Alizeh’s performance with Ali Zafar. It released a teaser on Friday, showing Alizeh and Ali singing Chan Ve from the singer’s 2018 film Teefa in Trouble.

The Hum Style Awards are trending more for sartorial choices than the wins or snubs. Ayesha Omar, Sadaf Kanwal, and Nausheen Shah are among the many celebrities who upped their style quotient with daring choices. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

