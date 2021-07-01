Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor

It first aired on PTV in the 1990s

Posted: Jul 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Ainak Wala Jin, one of the favourite Pakistani shows from the 1990s, is returning with Season 2 as Return of Nastoor.

The show will feature characters Zakoota, Bil Batori and Hamoon Jadugar.

“In our story, we have put together three ingredients: fantasy and adventure with a dash of reality,” said producer Shehzad Qaiser. “My goal is to take inspiration from our country’s heroes and add a bit of fantasy to their life stories.”

Ainak Wala Jin aired on PTV from 1993 to 1996. It was broadcast twice due to public demand. The story revolves around a boy who loves fantasies. He ends up meeting a genie who is sent to earth to find a cure for his emperor’s weak eyesight. The boy brings the genie home and discovers the outer world where he meets witches, wizards, genies and other supernatural beings.

Ainak Wala Jin Return of Nastoor
 
