Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor

Ainak Wala Jin, one of the favourite Pakistani shows from the 1990s, is returning with Season 2 as Return of Nastoor.

The show will feature characters Zakoota, Bil Batori and Hamoon Jadugar.

“In our story, we have put together three ingredients: fantasy and adventure with a dash of reality,” said producer Shehzad Qaiser. “My goal is to take inspiration from our country’s heroes and add a bit of fantasy to their life stories.”

Ainak Wala Jin aired on PTV from 1993 to 1996. It was broadcast twice due to public demand. The story revolves around a boy who loves fantasies. He ends up meeting a genie who is sent to earth to find a cure for his emperor’s weak eyesight. The boy brings the genie home and discovers the outer world where he meets witches, wizards, genies and other supernatural beings.