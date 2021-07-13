Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’

Celebrities shower the couple with love

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Aima Baig

Aima Baig, one of Pakistan’s most popular singers, has shared photos with actor Shahbaz Shigri from the 5th HUM Style Awards.

“Meet my forever date,” she wrote. Aima had promised her followers more photos last week. She wore a red off-the-shoulder gown at the event and Shahbaz donned a black three-piece suit.

Many celebrities, including Adnan Siddiqui and Ushna Shah, reacted with heart emojis on the photos.

Aima and Shahbaz are among the most favourite celebrity couples. At the HSAs, Shahbaz revealed that they are likely to get married this year. The announcement left their fans anticipating the wedding bells. The two first met on the sets of Parey Hut Love (2019). They were engaged in March 2021. Aima calls Shahbaz her “weirdo”.

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri reveal when they're getting married

Aima has sung hit songs for dramas and films, including Baazi, Chan Ve and Aya Lariye. Shahbaz has starred in Verna, Parey Hut Love, Gol Chakkar and Slackistan.

