Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Entertainment

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri reveal when they’re getting married

Their clip from Hum Style Awards goes viral

Posted: Jul 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have been in the spotlight ever since they met on the set of Parey Hut Love. The couple was engaged in March and is set to be married by the end of this year.

A clip has gone viral from the 5th Hum Style Awards in which they were asked about their wedding. Aima was a bit reluctant to answer but Shahbaz revealed that they’d be getting married by the end of 2021.

The couple looked absolutely stunning at the event. Aima was spotted in a red A-line, off-the-shoulder gown and Shahbaz wore a classic three-piece suit. They are one of the most celebrated young couples in Pakistan.

Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
 
