Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged

Aima Baig was engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in a private ceremony on Friday.

It was attended by a few celebrities, including Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan.

Photo: Instagram

Aima wore a maroon sari embellished with golden embroidery and completed her look with emerald and gold jewellery. Shahbaz chose a two-piece suit for the occasion.

Many videos from the event are doing the rounds, especially one showing the couple exchanging rings.

Hira Mani and Areeba Habib congratulated the singer and wished the couple luck.

At the 5th HUM Style Awards, Shahbaz had revealed that he and Aima will tie the knot by the end of 2021.Aima and Shahbaz met on the sets of Parey Hut Love in 2019. They are among the most favourite celebrity couples in Pakistan.

