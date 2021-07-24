Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed’s video pays tribute to Taylor Swift

Director Adnan Qazi thanked her for being his inspiration

Aima Baig and Farhan Saeed’s Na Cher Malangaan Nu music video pays tribute to singer Taylor Swift and video director Joseph Kahn.

His project has been inspired by Swift’s video of Wildest Dreams. The video was directed by Kahn.

From its story to costumes, the two videos are strikingly similar to each other. However, Adnan has made minor changes to his take.

In an Instagram post, Adnan thanked the two for being an inspiration.

Na Cher Malangaan Nu was released on Friday on One Two Records’ YouTube channel.

The four-minute video has got 376,000 views and counting on YouTube with at least 15,000 likes and 511 dislikes.

The song is written, composed, and produced by Farhan Saeed.

