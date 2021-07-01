Actor Anwar Iqbal passes away at 71

Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal passed away on Thursday. The news was confirmed by his family on Facebook.

His daughter told SAMAA TV that the cause of his death was a gastro disease. The actor had been sick for some time and reports of his deteriorating health surfaced on social media last week.

His funeral prayers will be held after Isha prayers today [July 1] in Karachi.

Anwar Iqbal is a renowned Pakistani actor who is famous for his work in the 80s drama series Shama. He made his directorial debut with the series Ishq Pecha in 1986