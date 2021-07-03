Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s leading actors, has announced he and Kiran Rao are divorcing after 15 years of marriage, Hindustan Times reported.

The couple released a joint statement to share the news. “In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love.”

We would like to begin a new chapter in our lives, no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other, they added.

The couple began a planned separation some time ago and felt comfortable now to formalise it. They will continue to collaborate on films, their Paani Foundation, and other projects.

Both have expressed their gratitude to their families for understanding and supporting the “evolution” in their lives. “You’ll see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.”

Aamir and Kiran married in 2005. Their son Azad was born in 2011.

