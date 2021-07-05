Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

5 telefilms to watch this Eid

They promise new pairings and whole lot of comedy

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

If you’re worried that cinemas won’t be opening this Eid, then telefilms have got you covered. Here are top five that you could enjoy over the holidays.

Uff Yeh Biwiyan

Telefilm Uff Yeh Biwiyan was broadcast last year on Eid ul Fitr. This Eid ul Adha, its sequel will be aired. The cast includes Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Shaista Lodhi and Sahiba Rambo will be making a special appearance. The show will be aired on ARY Digital.

Ghann Chakkar

Faysal Qureshi, Hina Dilpazeer, Aijaz Aslam and Mahnoor Baloch are in Ghann Chakkar. Fans are excited that Faysal Qureshi and Hina Dilpazeer are starring as a couple. The telefilm will be broadcast on ARY Digital.

Shaadi Hai Impossible

The show stars real life couple Hina Altaf and Agha Ali, and they star as a married couple in the telefilm. It also features Maria Wasti and Saba Faisal. The show will air on ARY Digital.

Hona Tha Pyar

Hona tha pyar will air on HUM TV on the first day of Eid. Arsalan Naseer and Sanam Jung will be seen together. The show also stars Bushra Ansari, Atiqa Odho and Bahroze Sabzwari.

Absolutely Knot

Absolutely knot is a comedy whose cast includes Kubra Khan and Vasay Chaudhry, Hina Bayat, Shamim Hilaly and Sabva Faisal. The show will air on ARY Digital.

eid Telefilms
 
