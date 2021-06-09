Zoya Nasir criticises social media trolls for ruining careers, relationships

Actor Zoya Nasir has criticised trolls for making social media a toxic place.

She took to Instagram to share her views about the abuses which have affected relationships and mental health.

“Social media trolls have collectively ruined careers, relationships and mental health of people at hand,” she said.

“If every time a troll could get punched in a face for leaving insensitive and vulgar remarks on the net the social media wouldn’t be such a toxic place.”

Photo Courtesy: zoyanasir/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: zoyanasir/Instagram

The “cowards sitting behind their keyboards” do not fear about the consequences of their actions, she said.

“You don’t have to achieve greatness by spewing hate, sleaze and passing judgments,” she wrote.

“You just achieve another level of being a scum of earth.”

