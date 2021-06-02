Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Zindagi Gulzar Hai returns to Indian television

Show stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: Netflix

Pakistan super hit drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai will make a return to Indian television.

The romantic show, written by Umera Ahmed, had become a sensation when it was aired on Hum Television back in 2012. The serial was directed and produced by Sultana Siddiqui.

It starred Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in lead roles.

Related: Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions

The story is about a carefree and wealthy boy named Zaroon (Fawad) who meets a strong-willed, middle-class woman named Kashaf (Sanam) in college.

The drama was also televised in India following its popularity in Pakistan. It was aired on Channel Zee Zindagi which was dedicated to airing Pakistani content.

Now the drama is back and will be shown on ZEE TV at the request of the viewers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan zindagi gulzar hai
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
zindagi gulzar hai drama, zindagi gulzar hai pakistani drama, fawad khan and sanam saeed, zindagi gulzar hai episode, fawad khan zindagi gulzar hai, zindagi gulzar hai sanam saeed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Mahira Khan regrets 'cheating' on her first love
Mahira Khan regrets ‘cheating’ on her first love
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' Pakistani agent
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent
Nida Yasir suggests 'watermelon diet' for losing weight
Nida Yasir suggests ‘watermelon diet’ for losing weight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.