Zhalay Sarhadi slams troll calling her feet ‘mardana’

She had a Q&A session on Instagram

Posted: Jun 1, 2021
Photo: Instagram/Zhalay Sarhadi

Celebrities are lauding actor Zhalay Sarhadi for hitting back at a troll who body shamed her.

“Yes, my hands are even bigger,” Zhalay said in response to a comment calling her feet “big, mardana type”. The actor was taking questions from followers on Instagram.

“I can deliver some real tight slaps and throw mad punches,” she continued.

Photo: Instagram/Zhalay Sarhadi

Actors, including Sanam Jung and Bilal Abbas, shared Zhalay’s befitting response to the troll on their Instagram stories. 

Celebrities are often trolled for their physical attributes. Syra Yousuf is known for shutting down trolls who made insensitive remarks about her skin. Hania Aamir and Alizeh Shah called for normalising acne, sharing their own struggles with skin problems.

Mawra Hocane has been shamed for her weight too, with people advising her to eat more as she looks “too skinny”.

