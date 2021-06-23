Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Zhalay Sarhadi hits perfect notes with rendition of drama soundtrack

Her Instagram post has more than 10,000 likes

Photo: Instagram/Zhalay Sarhadi

Zhalay Sarhadi posted a video of herself singing the title song of her drama "Yaar Na Bichray" on Instagram. Her rendition of the soundtrack, which has been sung by Nabeel Shaukat Ali, has more than 10,700 likes. The show stars Zhalay along with Hammad Farooqi, Noor ul Hassan, Adnan Shah Tipu and Zainab Shabbir. It is co-written by Uzma Iftikhar and Furqan Ullah Sahir and directed by Mohsin Talat. She is married to the Amir Anees and they have a daughter named Anaya. The model is the niece of senior television artist Khayyam Sarhadi and granddaughter of director Zia Sarhadi. Zhalay has worked in successful projects named Uraan, Madiha Maleeha, Aks, Digest Writer and Rang Laaga.
Zhalay Sarhadi posted a video of herself singing the title song of her drama “Yaar Na Bichray” on Instagram.

Her rendition of the soundtrack, which has been sung by Nabeel Shaukat Ali, has more than 10,700 likes.

The show stars Zhalay along with Hammad Farooqi, Noor ul Hassan, Adnan Shah Tipu and Zainab Shabbir.

It is co-written by Uzma Iftikhar and Furqan Ullah Sahir and directed by Mohsin Talat.

She is married to the Amir Anees and they have a daughter named Anaya.

The model is the niece of senior television artist Khayyam Sarhadi and granddaughter of director Zia Sarhadi.

Zhalay has worked in successful projects named Uraan, Madiha Maleeha, Aks, Digest Writer and Rang Laaga.

