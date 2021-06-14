Zara Noor Abbas reveals why she dropped out of Dil-e-Momin

Actor Zara Noor Abbas has opened up on why she is no longer a part of drama serial Dil-e-Momin.

“To my dearest fans,” Zara wrote. “Just when I signed a drama with 7th Sky [Entertainment] in great spirits and lots of love for my favourite friend director Shahzad Sheikh, I had to forgo it due to some unforeseen circumstances.”

Photo: Instagram/Zara Noor Abbas

Zara said the project offered her the opportunity to work with Faysal Quraishi, Momal Sheikh, Gohar Rasheed, and producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, but things are “not in her control but Allah’s”.

The actor called the script “brilliant”, saying there were no creative differences and that she is excited to watch the drama.

Dil-e-Momin stars Gohar Rasheed and Tara Mehmood as well.

Zara rose to fame with her performance in HUM TV’s Khamoshi (2017). She is known for starring in Zebaish (2020), opposite her aunt Bushra Ansari and mother Asma Abbas.

